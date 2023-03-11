New principal at Paetow High School

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) - The principal at Haskett Junior High has received a promotion and is now Paetow High’s principal replacing Mindy Dickerson. David Paz’s first day at Paetow was Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Katy ISD has yet to respond to our request to explain why there was a mid-year principal change. Typically the district issues a press release when a new principal is appointed. There was no press release distributed for this leadership change.

“I know this may come to some as an unexpected transition, though one thing I know about the Paetow Panthers is that you are a resilient community, always striving to reach greater heights of excellence,” Paz wrote in a letter to parents.

Brent Youngblood replaces Paz as Haskett Junior High principal.

Dickerson was the founding principal of Paetow High School, which opened in August 2017.

Paz’s letter did not make any reference to Dickerson. Katy ISD provided Paz’s letter. It is below.

February 13, 2023

Dear Paetow High School Parents/Guardians, Staff and Students,

It is an honor to introduce myself as your new principal of Paetow High School. I know this may come to some as an unexpected transition, though one thing I know about the Paetow Panthers is that you are a resilient community, always striving to reach greater heights of excellence. And I am truly looking forward to becoming a part of the Paetow family and beginning our journey together cultivating student innovation, love of learning, and staff and community partnerships.

You should know that I am a proud father of two Katy ISD graduates as well as two in elementary and junior high. In addition to being a Katy parent, I live in the community, and opened Haskett Junior High as its first ever principal. With more than 22 years supporting the learning and growth of Katy area students in the classroom, as a school administrator and principal, my commitment to the success of our growing community is very personal. I feel honored to be in the position to serve our community and help to ensure the success of our 3,400 Paetow students and staff. As I transition into this new role with our Panther family, you can expect to see and hear a lot from me. Collaboration between our staff, parents, and myself as we work together to build upon student success across our classrooms and campus is of high priority. As your school principal, I welcome questions, and candid conversations and discussions, about how best to support our educators and staff in delivering high quality instruction and continuing to improve upon the way we serve the evolving needs of our diverse student body. These are matters I care deeply about and believe are key to our students’ achievement and development inside and outside the classroom.

I know this school-community prioritizes its commitment to academic excellence and building upon the traditions that make Paetow High School so special — priorities I have no doubt we will continue to achieve together. I look forward to meeting all our Paetow Panthers and families very soon!

My tenure with the Panther family begins Wednesday, February 15th. In the meantime, please feel free to reach out to me anytime at DavidFPaz@katyisd.org.

Sincerely,

Dr. David Paz

Principal

Paetow High School