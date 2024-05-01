New Principal at Katy ISD’s Jenks Elementary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Renee Canales becomes the next principal of Jenks Elementary on Monday, July 1. She replaces Troy Kemp.

Mrs. Canales holds a Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University.

Most recently, Mrs. Canales served as Principal of Heflin Elementary, where she conducted comprehensive assessments to evaluate the school climate, systems, and academic achievement. Her strategic collaboration with campus leadership, district leaders and the school community resulted in the development and implementation of a campus action plan focused on prioritizing high-leverage strategies to achieve measurable milestones.

"I am honored and excited to join the Jenks Elementary community," said Renee Canales. "I am committed to building upon the school's legacy of academic excellence and fostering a supportive learning environment where every student can thrive."

Prior to her role at Heflin Elementary, Mrs. Canales served as Principal of Best Elementary, where she led the campus to achieve a MET STANDARD rating within three years and earned Distinction Designations from the Texas Education Agency for outstanding performance in Mathematics and Comparative Academic Growth.

"Mrs. Canales’ appointment as principal marks an exciting chapter for Jenks Elementary," superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "Her proven track record, strong leadership abilities, and passion for fostering student growth will ensure a bright future for the school."