Nelson family may have name on Junior High 18

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy ISD naming advisory committee recommends Junior High 18 be named for the Nelson family.

The Nelsons have lived in the Katy area for more than five generations and, since the 1940s, farmed the land where the school will be located.

A public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name will occur on Wednesday, December 6, at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

Individuals wishing to speak during the public forum may sign up in person at 4:30 p.m. No signups will be allowed once the discussion begins.

Additional information about the Nelson family can be found here.