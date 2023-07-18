Graduates

Katy students win National Merit Scholarships

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - More than 30 students from Katy were awarded National Merit Scholarships during the 2022-2023 school year.

There are two sources of funding for the National Merit Scholarships. Some are donated by the college or university that the students will attend. Others are corporate-sponsored scholarships.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for children of their employees, residents of communities the company services, or students who plan to pursue college majors or careers the corporation wishes to encourage. 

Most corporate sponsorships are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study and provide annual stipends between $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some offer a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.

More than 100 corporations awarded scholarships to approximately 840 students nationally. More than 3,000 students won College-sponsored National Merit Scholarships nationwide.

Below are this year's winners from the Katy area.

Corporate Sponsored National Merit Scholarship Winners

Jessica L. Chai 

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Law 

National Merit Chevron Scholarship

Akash Joseph 

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Electrical Engineering 

National Merit Siemens Scholarship

Roger Liu 

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Computer Science 

National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation Scholarship

Alejandro Rivera 

Tompkins High School 

Probable career field: Medicine 

National Merit Frank E. Payne and Seba B. Payne Foundation Scholarship

Alex H. Shi 

Tompkins High School

Probable career field: Finance 

National Merit Chevron Scholarship

Naga Sai C. Veeramallu 

Tompkins High School

Probable career field: Bioinformatics 

National Merit Insperity Scholarship

Kevin Xu 

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Finance 

National Merit BASF Corporation Scholarship

Megan G. Zhang 

Cinco Ranch High School

Probable career field: Computer Science 

National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation

College Sponsored National Merit Scholarships Winners from Katy

Sophia Danielle C. Bailey

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Pharmaceutical Science 

Ananya S. Bhawsinka

Jordan High Jordan High School

Texas A&M

Probable Career: Engineering 

Minh-Thong T. Bui

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M 

Texas A&M University 

Seaver I. Chester 

Cinco Ranch High School

University of Houston

Probable career field: Applied Mathematics 

Aneesh R. Deshmukh 

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering 

Texas A&M

Maitreyi Dighe 

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Medicine 

Maxwell A. Finnegan 

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Finance 

Reese A. Gilley 

Cinco Ranch High School

Trinity University

Probable career field: Historic Preservation (Museum Curator) 

Viola Holmes

British International School Katy

Emory University

Probable career field: Finance

Vishnu Indukuri  

Seven Lakes High School

University of South Florida

Probable career field: Healthcare 

Kaushik Jayaprakash

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering 

Daniel J. Jiang 

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Academia 

Puneesh Kapoor 

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Engineering 

Alex Lopez-Izquierdo 

Jordan High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Psychology 

Riley A. Lorenz 

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Medicine 

Vivienne M. Luu 

James E Taylor High School

University of Houston

Probable career field: Medicine 

Adeeba Mohammed 

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biomedicine 

Mark Parmenter

St, John XXIII College Preparatory

University of Tulsa

Probable career field: Chemical Engineering 

Ishan R. Patel 

Tompkins High School

University of Maryland

Probable career field: Computer Programming 

Haihua Pei 

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Science 

Matthew Qian 

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Keane A. Quiambao 

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering 

Yahia O. Ramadan

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Science

Adhithi Venkataraghavan 

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M University

Probable career field: Engineering 

Cory X. Zhang 

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biochemistry 