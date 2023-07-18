Katy students win National Merit Scholarships

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - More than 30 students from Katy were awarded National Merit Scholarships during the 2022-2023 school year.

There are two sources of funding for the National Merit Scholarships. Some are donated by the college or university that the students will attend. Others are corporate-sponsored scholarships.

College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for children of their employees, residents of communities the company services, or students who plan to pursue college majors or careers the corporation wishes to encourage.

Most corporate sponsorships are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study and provide annual stipends between $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some offer a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.

More than 100 corporations awarded scholarships to approximately 840 students nationally. More than 3,000 students won College-sponsored National Merit Scholarships nationwide.

Below are this year's winners from the Katy area.

Corporate Sponsored National Merit Scholarship Winners

Jessica L. Chai

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Law

National Merit Chevron Scholarship

Akash Joseph

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Electrical Engineering

National Merit Siemens Scholarship

Roger Liu

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Computer Science

National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation Scholarship

Alejandro Rivera

Tompkins High School

Probable career field: Medicine

National Merit Frank E. Payne and Seba B. Payne Foundation Scholarship

Alex H. Shi

Tompkins High School

Probable career field: Finance

National Merit Chevron Scholarship

Naga Sai C. Veeramallu

Tompkins High School

Probable career field: Bioinformatics

National Merit Insperity Scholarship

Kevin Xu

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Finance

National Merit BASF Corporation Scholarship

Megan G. Zhang

Cinco Ranch High School

Probable career field: Computer Science

National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation

College Sponsored National Merit Scholarships Winners from Katy

Sophia Danielle C. Bailey

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Pharmaceutical Science

Ananya S. Bhawsinka

Jordan High Jordan High School

Texas A&M

Probable Career: Engineering

Minh-Thong T. Bui

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Texas A&M University

Seaver I. Chester

Cinco Ranch High School

University of Houston

Probable career field: Applied Mathematics

Aneesh R. Deshmukh

Seven Lakes High School

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering

Texas A&M

Maitreyi Dighe

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Medicine

Maxwell A. Finnegan

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Finance

Reese A. Gilley

Cinco Ranch High School

Trinity University

Probable career field: Historic Preservation (Museum Curator)

Viola Holmes

British International School Katy

Emory University

Probable career field: Finance

Vishnu Indukuri

Seven Lakes High School

University of South Florida

Probable career field: Healthcare

Kaushik Jayaprakash

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering

Daniel J. Jiang

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Academia

Puneesh Kapoor

Cinco Ranch High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Engineering

Alex Lopez-Izquierdo

Jordan High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Psychology

Riley A. Lorenz

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Medicine

Vivienne M. Luu

James E Taylor High School

University of Houston

Probable career field: Medicine

Adeeba Mohammed

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biomedicine

Mark Parmenter

St, John XXIII College Preparatory

University of Tulsa

Probable career field: Chemical Engineering

Ishan R. Patel

Tompkins High School

University of Maryland

Probable career field: Computer Programming

Haihua Pei

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Science

Matthew Qian

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Keane A. Quiambao

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering

Yahia O. Ramadan

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Computer Science

Adhithi Venkataraghavan

Seven Lakes High School

Texas A&M University

Probable career field: Engineering

Cory X. Zhang

Tompkins High School

Texas A&M

Probable career field: Biochemistry