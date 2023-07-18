Katy students win National Merit Scholarships

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - More than 30 students from Katy were awarded National Merit Scholarships during the 2022-2023 school year.
There are two sources of funding for the National Merit Scholarships. Some are donated by the college or university that the students will attend. Others are corporate-sponsored scholarships.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for children of their employees, residents of communities the company services, or students who plan to pursue college majors or careers the corporation wishes to encourage.
Most corporate sponsorships are renewable for up to four years of undergraduate study and provide annual stipends between $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some offer a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
More than 100 corporations awarded scholarships to approximately 840 students nationally. More than 3,000 students won College-sponsored National Merit Scholarships nationwide.
Below are this year's winners from the Katy area.
Corporate Sponsored National Merit Scholarship Winners
Jessica L. Chai
Seven Lakes High School
Probable career field: Law
National Merit Chevron Scholarship
Akash Joseph
Seven Lakes High School
Probable career field: Electrical Engineering
National Merit Siemens Scholarship
Roger Liu
Seven Lakes High School
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation Scholarship
Alejandro Rivera
Tompkins High School
Probable career field: Medicine
National Merit Frank E. Payne and Seba B. Payne Foundation Scholarship
Alex H. Shi
Tompkins High School
Probable career field: Finance
National Merit Chevron Scholarship
Naga Sai C. Veeramallu
Tompkins High School
Probable career field: Bioinformatics
National Merit Insperity Scholarship
Kevin Xu
Seven Lakes High School
Probable career field: Finance
National Merit BASF Corporation Scholarship
Megan G. Zhang
Cinco Ranch High School
Probable career field: Computer Science
National Merit Occidental Petroleum Corporation
College Sponsored National Merit Scholarships Winners from Katy
Sophia Danielle C. Bailey
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Pharmaceutical Science
Ananya S. Bhawsinka
Jordan High Jordan High School
Texas A&M
Probable Career: Engineering
Minh-Thong T. Bui
Cinco Ranch High School
Texas A&M
Texas A&M University
Seaver I. Chester
Cinco Ranch High School
University of Houston
Probable career field: Applied Mathematics
Aneesh R. Deshmukh
Seven Lakes High School
Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering
Texas A&M
Maitreyi Dighe
Cinco Ranch High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Medicine
Maxwell A. Finnegan
Cinco Ranch High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Finance
Reese A. Gilley
Cinco Ranch High School
Trinity University
Probable career field: Historic Preservation (Museum Curator)
Viola Holmes
British International School Katy
Emory University
Probable career field: Finance
Vishnu Indukuri
Seven Lakes High School
University of South Florida
Probable career field: Healthcare
Kaushik Jayaprakash
Tompkins High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Biomedical Engineering
Daniel J. Jiang
Tompkins High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Academia
Puneesh Kapoor
Cinco Ranch High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Computer Engineering
Alex Lopez-Izquierdo
Jordan High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Psychology
Riley A. Lorenz
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Medicine
Vivienne M. Luu
James E Taylor High School
University of Houston
Probable career field: Medicine
Adeeba Mohammed
Tompkins High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Biomedicine
Mark Parmenter
St, John XXIII College Preparatory
University of Tulsa
Probable career field: Chemical Engineering
Ishan R. Patel
Tompkins High School
University of Maryland
Probable career field: Computer Programming
Haihua Pei
Tompkins High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Computer Science
Matthew Qian
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M
Keane A. Quiambao
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Mechanical Engineering
Yahia O. Ramadan
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Computer Science
Adhithi Venkataraghavan
Seven Lakes High School
Texas A&M University
Probable career field: Engineering
Cory X. Zhang
Tompkins High School
Texas A&M
Probable career field: Biochemistry