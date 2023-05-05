Multi agency investigation of Katy ISD employee

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A multi-agency investigation is underway following an allegation that a Katy ISD employee sent inappropriate text messages to a Katy ISD student.

The messages allegedly came from an employee at the Opportunity Awareness Center, Katy ISD's alternate discipline school.

"The individual referenced is a former paraprofessional who was immediately removed from the building on the same day the parent notified the administration of the allegation," Katy ISD told KHOU 11. "A multi-agency investigation remains open," the district said.

Activists Quanell X and Candice Matthews and others held a news availability Thursday, with the mother, and called for the paraprofessional to be charged.

"If you have children that attend school, question your kids. Question your kids and find out what's going on at the school. Check your children's social media like this mother did," Matthews said.