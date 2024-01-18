Morton Ranch HS Earns College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD’s Morton Ranch High School is being honored with the prestigious College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for the 2022–23 school year. It is the second time the school has received this award.

According to the College Board, the award recognizes schools that have either reached 50% or higher female examinee representation in one or both AP computer science courses, or whose percentage of female examinees met or exceeded the school's overall female population.

MRHS is one of 1,127 schools across the nation to be honored for their dedicated efforts to improve gender representation in computer science education.

Furthermore, MRHS is one of only 834 schools to be recognized for achieving this important result in AP Computer Science Principles.

"We are thrilled to receive the College Board's AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award," said principal said Julie Hinson. "This achievement reflects our school's dedication to provide opportunities in computer science education while empowering young women to thrive in this dynamic field. We remain committed to fostering an environment where every student can pursue their passions and reach their full potential."