Lamar School District to host Teacher Job Fair in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is hosting a job fair at Foster High School 400 FM 723 in Richmond. The job fair will be Saturday, March 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Opportunities are available for more than 50 campuses and nine departments. Lamar CISD is looking for:

Teachers

Nurses

Counselors

Librarians

Special education assessment professionals

Applicants should bring several copies of their resume and be ready for interviews with recruiters. Campus and district representatives, including teacher certification program representatives, will meet with attendees at the fair.

“This event will help us connect an application to a face and allow us to meet and greet qualified candidates in and around our community,” Lamar CISD Human Resources Recruiter Jose Sanchez-Garcia said. “It will also give us the opportunity to provide guidance, recommendations, and insight to educators interested in joining our team as it continues to grow.”

Recently, Lamar CISD was classified as a hypergrowth district in a 2024 demographic report presented by Zonda Education, a company which provides enrollment projections and attendance zone planning for more than 120 school districts. In response to the expanding population, more than 20 new campuses are projected to open during the next decade, including four new schools that will open in fall 2024.

“The more we grow, the more we need good people to fill teaching positions across the district,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. “We are proud to develop leaders that inspire innovation and foster growth to support and celebrate every student’s success.”

The starting teacher salary for the 2023-2024 school year is $62,500. To register for the job fair, click HERE.