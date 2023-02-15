Lamar ISD student named Grand Champion at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Show

Houston, (Covering Katy News) – Foster High School senior Mia Huckman has been named this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Grand Champion.

This is the fourth time Huckman has had artwork in the HLSR’s School Art Auction and the first time she has placed first.

She received this year’s honor at the HLSR School Art Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 11 at NRG Center. Her painting, “Our Last Round Up,” was ranked #1 out of 72 auction lots and 4,500 artwork pieces entered from school districts from across Southeast Texas.

Last year in 2022, Huckman was the 2022 School Art Reserve Grand Champion. Her painting, “Partners in Time,” broke the world record with a selling price of $265,000. It sold for $15,000 more than the Grand Champion painting.

Three other Lamar CISD student artists will also have artwork in the auction including Foster High School juniors Mia Caycedo and Hannah Horton, as well as Fulshear High School junior Trina Ha.

The HLSR School Art Auction is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 12 at 12 PM and will be broadcast live on ABC Channel 13.