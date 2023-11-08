Lamar CISD voters reject stadium repair bond

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) – Lamar Consolidated Independent School District voters, on Tuesday, rejected a $15 million bond item that would would have covered multiple safety renovations and improvements to Guy K. Traylor Stadium, including:

Bleacher repairs

Foundation repairs

Roof repairs

Locker room repairs

Turf replacement

LED lighting

× Expand Lamar CISD The bleachers at Guy K. Traylor Stadium.

Of the 19,435 people who voted, 55 percent voted against the proposition.

“We were truly hoping for a different outcome. Last year, we made plans to adjust this year’s budget to fund the cost of the turf replacement, but the repairs needed at Traylor Stadium are significant, and this is going to be a challenge,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said.

It was the only bond item placed on the ballot by Lamar CISD.

"The renovations were listed to prioritize functionality, but also the safety of students, staff, and visitors. Although the bond did not pass, repairs are still needed as things wear out in time," a press release said.

× Expand Lamar CISD A photo provided by the school district of the turf at Guy K. Traylor Stadium,

Earlier this year, the Lamar CISD Athletic Department adopted budget cuts to replace the turf in response to athletic propositions D and E not passing during the 2022 Bond. Additionally, several changes were made at the beginning of the school year that have impacted student and fan access, including game schedules and program availability.

"We thank our community members for participating in the bond election and will continue working together for student success and safety," the press release said.