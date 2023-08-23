Lamar CISD calls bond election to improve its stadium

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Lamar CISD Board of Trustees is calling a $15 million bond election that, if approved, would cover renovations and improvements to Guy K. Traylor Stadium, including the bleachers, foundation repairs, replacement of the turf, and the installation of LED lighting. Repairs will also be made to the roof and locker rooms.

“Beyond the aesthetic enhancements, these renovations prioritize safety and functionality,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. “We have to make sure that our students, our staff, and our parents, are going to a facility that is structurally sound.”

The turf in Traylor Stadium was last replaced in 2013 and the average lifespan is approximately 10 years. During the 2022 election, two propositions (D and E) did not pass, which included renovations and improvements to the stadium. Since then, the Lamar CISD Athletic Department has made several changes which have impacted student and fan access including schedules and program availability.

“When we say that we prioritize safety, that means anywhere in Lamar CISD—including our fields and facilities. The proposed repairs and improvements to the stadium reflect our commitment to providing safe facilities for our students, athletes, and the entire community,” Lamar CISD Board of Trustees President, Mandi Bronsell, said.

The school district says the bond will not increase the overall tax rate and that the overall tax rate has been lowered.

Trustees also adopted a total tax rate for 2023 that is 9.28 cents less than the rate in effect when the Bond 2022 was passed in November of last year. The 2023 total rate is sufficient to fund the Bond 2023 referendum.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.

To learn more about bond proposition A, watch the school board meeting video HERE.