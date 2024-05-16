Lamar CISD announces valedictorians and salutatorians

ROSENBERG, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is announcing its valedictorians and salutatorians from the district's six high schools.

Class of 2024 has been awarded approximately $30,632,524 scholarships in total and counting.

This year, Randle High School joins the commencement ceremonies and presents its inaugural graduating class.

Foster High School, 575 Graduates

Addison Saad, Valedictorian

Natalie Chicombing, Salutatorian

Fulshear High School, 606 Graduates

Shiza Ali, Valedictorian

Sydney Manning, Salutatorian

George Ranch High School, 600 Graduates

Ryan Skinner, Valedictorian

Amanda Le, Salutatorian

Lamar Consolidated High School, 425 Graduates

Bailee Byrd, Valedictorian

Hayden Cheng, Salutatorian

Randle High School, 385 Graduates

Alishba Shaikh, Valedictorian

Kummail Musavi, Salutatorian

Terry High School, 398 Graduates

Emiliana Aragon, Valedictorian

Jonathan Salazar, Salutatorian

“Now is the time to cherish and reflect on all our students have accomplished,” Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens said. “This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what they do. I like to remind our students to remember to believe the best, and most importantly, believe in yourself; the rest will come.”

Lamar CISD will host the six graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at the Fort Bend County Epicenter. For more information visit https://bit.ly/LamarCISDGraduation.

For valedictorian and salutatorian photos, click HERE.