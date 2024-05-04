Katy music teacher makes learning piano as fun as a video game

KATY (Covering Katy News)—A Katy teacher is utilizing ipads and computers to make learning the piano fun for all ages.

Alecia Stringer of Music Fun Studio in Katy says the technology enables piano students, regardless of talent, to develop their musical skills by playing songs from great composers like Johann Sebastian Bach or Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

She says students learn piano scales and techniques, watch lesson videos, and quickly improve their performances by practicing with interactive programs. The system tracks a student’s performance and displays where a note was missed.

Stringer said she has been teaching piano for 25 years and playing since she was eight. She loves how technology makes learning fun.

"I was introduced to it last year," Stringer said. It's been in use for about ten years and has had great success with students."

There are four things that a piano player must have before starting:

A digital piano or electronic keyboard. Acoustic pianos work, too.

Computer (Preferably with at least 2G of RAM). Or iPad.

USB/MIDI cable to connect the computer to the piano.

High-speed internet connection.

“I connect the computer or iPad with the keyboard, so it gives you some feedback right away,” Stringer said. “Kids have been enjoying how they’ve learned from it.”

The technology is web-based so students can use it at home, too.

Stringer says the technology allows students to practice and receive additional guidance between their sessions with her.

“Once they’re on it, they see how to learn to play more songs faster,” Stringer said.

Stringer said she introduced her nephew to the program during the Christmas holidays. He had never played the piano before and did not have a piano in the house, but the technology interested him because it's like playing a game. It makes learning fun for kids.

“He loves games,” Stringer said. “He sat there and figured it out.”

Stringer said the program has levels for all talent and experience. It provides beginners and experts with helpful tips and information.

Still, she said, some features must be added. These features include more music to play and emulate and lessons on writing and saving music.

“It does challenge you, no matter what level you want to reach,” Stringer said.

For more information about piano lessons, visit the website musicfunstudio.com