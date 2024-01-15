Katy, Lamar, Fort Bend and Aristoi make early call to cancel classes on Tuesday

FORT BEND & HARRIS COUNTIES - (Covering Katy News) - Hazardous weather predictions have several school districts making an early decision to close on Tuesday. Their decisions were made on Monday afternoon, rather than early Tuesday morning.

Katy ISD Announced the following:

Due to "hazardous weather conditions," all Katy ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 16. All before- and after-school activities are also cancelled. Non-essential employees should not report to work, and essential employees will be notified by their supervisor should they need to report to the district during regular school hours. Katy ISD anticipates school to resume on Wednesday, January 17.

Lamar CISD Announced the following:

We have decided to cancel all scheduled activities for Monday, January 15. In addition, school and all district activities for Tuesday, January 16, are canceled.

Fort Bend ISD

Due to hazardous weather conditions, all FBISD classes and after-school activities have been canceled for Tuesday, January 16. We will continue to monitor conditions, and additional updates will be posted on the district website and social media pages.

Aristoi Classical Academy

Due to the inclement weather forecasted, all Aristoi campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. This includes all morning and evening events and scheduled sports practices.