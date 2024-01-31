Katy ISD Virtual School Registration Opens February 1

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Students who want to learn virtually can register for classes beginning February 1, 2024 for the Summer 2024, Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters.

Katy Virtual School's online classes are available for incoming ninth-grade and current high school students enrolled in Katy ISD. They also provide a path for secondary students to acquire graduation credits.

KVS courses empower students to gain credits proactively while providing access to courses that may not be available at their home campus. These paid, online supplemental high school credit courses are available during the summer and academic year. They have an annual enrollment that exceeds 4,000.

"This innovative approach not only aligns with graduation plans but also ensures the delivery of quality instruction to Katy ISD learners beyond traditional school hours," said Instructional Technology e-learning manager Susan Richards.

All KVS educators are certified Katy ISD teachers, holding valid Texas Educator certifications for their respective courses. Each KVS teacher has completed a Virtual Instructor Certification Program through Texas A&M or the Katy ISD Online Instructor Certification.

Teachers responsible for Advanced Placement courses and Gifted and Talented students undergo specialized approval processes.

KVS provides a comprehensive range of courses, including:

Creative Writing

AP Art History

English III

World Geography

Economics and Psychology

Offering over 60 Advanced Placement, Katy Advanced Program, and academic-level courses, KVS frequently expands its offerings to provide students with a broad spectrum of educational opportunities. The semester cost is $200, with reduced or waived fees for students identified as economically disadvantaged.

Additionally, KVS courses are NCAA-approved, ensuring student eligibility.

For additional information, students are encouraged to contact their campus counselors, contact KVS via email at katyvirtualschool@katyisd.org, or visit the Katy ISD Virtual School website.