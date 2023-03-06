Katy ISD to Offer Commercial Driver’s License Program for Students

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Beginning next fall, the Katy Independent School District will offer a Commercial Driver's Licence Student Training and Licensing Program to 11th-grade students turning 18 interested in obtaining their CDL.

Katy ISD says the average truck driver earns nearly $82,000 annually. However, Covering Katy found that salaries vary widely. Drivers with more responsibility who accept high risks tend to earn larger salaries.

Drivers transporting hazardous or toxic materials must operate their commercial vehicles with higher proficiency because an accident can lead to devastating consequences. Transporting food to grocery stores is less risky than transporting hazardous materials.

"More experience, difficult loads, maintaining a clean driving record, a willingness to endure risk, and travel to remote locations are some traits of a driver who earns a higher than average salary," according to CloudTrucks.com.

Drivers who own their trucks, also known as owner-operators, often earn high salaries.

"Indeed lists the salary as $247,850, but this varies greatly and does not take into account all the factors," CloudTruck.com reported.

Owner-operators take on all the responsibility of operating their own business, paying the note on their rig, and handling the administrative side of the operations too.

Whether drivers work for a local business or are owner-operators, there are opportunities in the Katy area that only exist in a few other locations.

"With access to one of the world's largest ports serving the region, the state of Texas, and the United States, along with multiple warehouses in the Katy area, this program is an excellent opportunity for our students to explore this lucrative career locally," said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "Through this partnership, Katy ISD will provide students with free training that can lead to job opportunities after graduation and will ultimately assist with the current supply needs across the country."

During March, the school district will host CDL informational programs across its high school campuses.

Tour Dates:

March 29, 2023

8:30 a.m. – Mayde Creek High School

11 a.m. – Morton Ranch High School

1 p.m. – Taylor High School

March 30, 2023

8:30 a.m. – Jordan High School

11 a.m. – Seven Lakes High School

1 p.m. – Tompkins High School

March 31, 2023

8:30 a.m. – Paetow High School

11 a.m. – Katy High School

1 p.m. – Cinco Ranch High School

This new program is in partnership with Katy ISD's Raines Academy and Rio Grande Valley Services LLC.