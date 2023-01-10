Katy ISD to host Job Fair for Bus Drivers and other Operations positions

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – A Katy ISD Operations Job Fair is schedule for January 25, 2023 at Morton Ranch High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Morton Ranch High School is located at 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449.

Katy ISD is looking to fill positions in Nutrition and Food Services, Maintenance and Operations and Transportation departments. There will be a variety of jobs available for bus drivers, kitchen workers, custodians, groundskeepers, general maintenance, and other positions.

Interested candidates should complete an application at www.katyisd.org before attending the job fair. Hard copy resumes are recommended for attendees, as well as preparation for onsite interviews.

“Our Katy ISD support staff play an important role in the education of the District's 93,000 plus students, as they ensure our facilities and campuses are safe and supportive learning environments,” said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD Chief Operations Officer.

Benefits include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours for full and part-time positions. Additionally, eligible employees can participate in the Texas Retirement System (TRS).