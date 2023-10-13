Katy ISD Teacher Receives $50,000 Harbor Freight prize

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Miller Career and Technology Center teacher Dallas Bergstrom, received a $50,000 prize for his outstanding work in trade skills education.

Katy ISD says $35,000 will directly to his program to help his students.

Bergstrom is among 25 national recipients of the 2023 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

“Mr. Bergstrom’s dedication to teaching Manufacturing Engineering at Miller not only prepares our students in his classes with invaluable technical skills in their field but also empowers them with critical soft skills needed for success,” said Kelley Kirila, Principal of Miller Career and Technology Center. “His leadership in expanding our SkillsUSA chapters across campus has helped create a vibrant community of more connected and better-equipped students ready to take on the adult world,” added Kirila.

Bergstrom is excited about the opportunities the award creates for students.

“This award will help fund leadership development trips for students,” said Bergstrom. “They will have an opportunity to advocate for advances in career and technical education, which has been a motivating factor behind applying for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Award. It’s something I’ve strived for each year,” added Bergstrom.

Bergstrom is a Manufacturing Engineering teacher who has led and grown the SkillsUSA involvement at his campus, inspiring his students to become career-ready leaders. He also serves as the Campus Career and Technical Student Organization leader and mentors all his students.