Katy ISD teacher job fair set for June 6 at Paetow High School

KATY ISD (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD is hiring teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

Katy ISD is holding a Summer Certified Teacher Job Fair on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Administrators from elementary and secondary campuses will be available to meet candidates, review applications and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

“For the upcoming school year, Katy ISD will be opening two new elementary schools as a result of our fast growth,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “This is a perfect opportunity to join the #1 school district in the Houston area and to be part of a family of educators dedicated to teaching and preparing future generations,” added Schuss.

No pre-registration or fee is required. However, all applicants attending the fair should have a teacher certification or a Statement of Eligibility (SOE).

It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance and bring enough resumes to share at the fair. For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

The job fair will be at Paetow High School, 23111 Stockdick School Road on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.