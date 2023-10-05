Katy ISD Students win big in the Fort Bend County Fair School Art Auction

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Thirteen Katy Independent School District students earned a total of $33,100 for the pieces they submitted in the Fort Bend County Fair’s School Art Auction.

A junior at Jordan High School, Brooklyn Tran won the Reserve Champion award for his piece titled “Sharp Shooter.” Three additional Katy ISD students demonstrated their artistic ability by sweeping all three “Best of Class” categories.

“We are always excited to see our students’ creative work being acknowledged within our community,” said Susan Chiboroski, Assistant Director of Fine Arts. “Each of these pieces portrays a unique story, and we recognize the hard work and talent in each of these students to create such incredible art. Their remarkable creativity and ability to capture the essence of the competition through their artwork are truly inspirational to the community.”

The Fort Bend County Fair’s School Art Auction is for Fort Bend County students in Grades 9 - 12.