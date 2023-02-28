Katy ISD Student Named 6A UIL Congressional Debate State Champion

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Seven Lakes High School junior and Congressional Debate Squad Captain Fadhil Lawal recently won the 6A University Interscholastic League (UIL) Congressional Debate State Championship in Austin, Texas.

The competition featured the best congressional debaters from across the state. Lawal spent 14 hours over two days modeling a session of the United States House of Representatives at the University of Texas – Austin and the Texas State Capitol. He debated various items of legislation across a wide array of topics, including American development of hypersonic missiles, implementing price controls on pharmaceuticals, international relations and what to do about increasing environmental issues posed by agricultural runoff.

“Fadhil has demonstrated a passion for politics and has made it a priority to always stay abreast of the latest legislative issues and debates taking place in Texas and across our nation,” said Bryce Piotrowski, speech and debate teacher at Seven Lakes High School. “His candid style of debate has not only won him this well-respected recognition, but also the respect and support of several state representatives,” added Piotrowski.

Lawal’s victory in the 6A UIL Congressional Debate contest is the second state championship in Congressional Debate and the third UIL Speech and Debate State Championship in the past three years for Seven Lakes High School.

Lawal is coached by Bryce Piotrowski and Calen Cabler.