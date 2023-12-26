Katy ISD student created ornaments hanging on Capitol Christmas tree

AUSTIN, TX (Covering Katy News) - A 12-foot Christmas Tree in the House Chamber of the Texas Capitol has two Christmas ornaments created by Katy ISD students.

Each year, House Members are invited to select a constituent to imagine and create a visual representation of what makes their Texas House District unique. The tree is full of ornaments made by people from all over the state.

× Expand Texas House of Representatives A Christmas tree ornament by Ashley Chung, Claire Huang, and Kathy Shen of Cinco Ranch High School.

Under the guidance of teacher Patricia A Kuhn, Cinco Ranch High School student artists Ashley Chung, Claire Huang, and Kathy Shen were selected to create an ornament for Representative Jaycee Jetton of House District 26.

Seven Lakes High School student artist Grace Abercrombie created an ornament for Representative Mike Schofield of House District 132.

× 1 of 2 Expand Texas House of Representatives An ornament created by Grace Abercrombie of Seven Lakes High School. × 2 of 2 Expand Texas House of Representatives An ornament created by Grace Abercrombie of Seven Lakes High School. Prev Next

"Now in its ninth year, the district ornament project has proven to be a fun and educational experience for the Capitol's thousands of holiday visitors, who enjoy seeing artists' depictions of what makes communities throughout Texas unique," said a statement from the Texas House of Representatives.

This year, the tree is on display through January 2nd.