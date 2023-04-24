Early voting is underway in the Katy ISD School Board election

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Voters will elect three new members of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees this year. Positions 3, 4 and 5 are open. There are no incumbents running.

Early voting started Monday, April 24, and runs through May 2. Polls will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is May 6.

Early voting for the Katy ISD Board Election will be held at the following five locations. During the early voting period, voters can visit any of the locations.

Cinco Ranch High School Performing Arts Center: 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Seven Lakes High School: Gym Lobby 9251 S. Fry Rd.

Leonard Merrell Center: 6301 S. Stadium Lane

Taylor High School: Performing Arts Center, 20700 Kingsland Blvd.

Paetow High School: Performing Arts Center, 23111 Stockdick School Road

Residents can also learn more about the candidates through the Katy ISD 2023 Board Election Voters Guide. Voters can find more information about the election on the Katy ISD General Election website.