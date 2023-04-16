Katy ISD Robotics Teams Head to World Championship Tournament

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Two Katy ISD robotics teams are gearing up for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship taking place at the end of April.

Cinco Ranch High School (CRHS) Polaris Robotics 24626Z and Tompkins High School (OTHS) Sushi Warriors 4583X will head to Dallas to represent the District.

Polaris 24626Z Team preparing for a match.

Katy ISD students will be competing against 800 teams from around the world at one of the largest robotics events this year. Only a handful of those teams will take home coveted world championship titles.

Prior to advancing to the world tournament, the OTHS Sushi Warriors 4583X team made a phenomenal comeback during the state competition, starting in 42nd place and ending with the title of State Champions. The CRHS Polaris Robotics 24626Z team secured a spot in the World Championships after ranking in the top five of the Skills Division at the state competition.

“Both teams have worked extremely hard to sharpen their skills throughout the school year and they should be very proud of participating in this world championship event. Aside from showcasing their work, students will have the opportunity to learn from other participants from around the world,” said Seema Rana, Cinco Ranch High School Polaris Robotics Club President. “These groups will design, build and program a robot that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges,” added Rana.

Members of the OTHS Sushi Warriors 4583X team include:

Bilal Mirza

Daniel Niechwiadowicz

Omar Jilani

William Ferrer

Sanjeev Baskaran

Aadit Sahgal

Members of the CRHS Polaris Robotics 24626Z team include:

Dimitris Kalafatis

Puneesh Kapoor

Delaney Tao

Angelo Reyes

Stevie Oberhofer

Arjun Somavarpu

The 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship will be held April 25-27.