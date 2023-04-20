Katy ISD recognizes 2022-2023 top employees

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Each year, Katy ISD has the honor of recognizing outstanding employees for their contributions and impact on the District at the annual “Of the Year” Awards Ceremony. This year, Katy ISD recognized 29 employees who exemplify what it means to be a staff member in Katy ISD. They share their time and talents with students, families, other staff and the community each day.
“Katy ISD’s employees of the year are a great example of staff members who have gone above and beyond," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. "While many of them have achieved significant accomplishments, it’s their effort and their ‘can-do’ attitude that is the real recognition,” I am honored to work alongside these individuals who have committed to make Katy ISD one of the best school district in the region,” added Gregorski.
This year’s honorees are:
Districtwide Principals of the Year
- Anna Hinojosa – Wolfe Elementary School
- Elisabeth Brodt – Adams Junior High School
Districtwide Assistant Principals of the Year
- Krista Gillaspia – Hayes Elementary
- Jeffrey Carrus – Opportunity Awareness Center
Districtwide Teachers of the Year
- Shelby Biswas – Stanley Elementary School
- Matthew Lobin – Mayde Creek High School
Districtwide Rookie Teachers of the Year
- Simbry Wedemeyer – Hayes Elementary School
- Anjelica Werning – Taylor High School
Districtwide Counselors of the Year
- Rebecca Luna – Campbell Elementary
- Pam Ruderman – West Memorial Junior High
- Robin G. Rolon – Cinco Ranch High School
Districtwide Library Media Specialists of the Year
- Alice Cardner – Pattison Elementary
- Allison Dominguez – Raines Academy
Districtwide Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) of the Year
- Jennifer Campbell – Paetow High School
Districtwide Maintenance & Operations Employees of the Year
Diego Sanchez-Dejarmy – Maintenance & Operations
Districtwide Nutrition & Food Services Employee of the Year
- Sylvia Hooker – Education Support Complex
Districtwide Transportation Employee of the Year
- Gina Low – East Transportation
Districtwide Nurse of the Year
- Carrie Carroll – Beckendorff Junior High
Districtwide Instructional Paraprofessionals of the Year
- Josefina Wells – Nottingham Country Elementary
- Rowena P. Yap – Miller Career & Technology
Districtwide Administrative Paraprofessionals of the Year
- Brenda Gideon – Financial Services
- Loverne Henry – McElwain Elementary
- Cindi Adams – Taylor High School
Districtwide Campus Student Support Paraprofessionals of the Year
- Angelina Kelley – West Memorial Elementary
Districtwide Law Enforcement Employees of the Year
- Officer of the Year – Jazmine Garcia
- Support Service Employee of the Year – Brigitte Stumm – Paetow High School
Districtwide Substitute of the Year
- Lori Barnett – Memorial Parkway Junior High
Districtwide Instructional Coaches of the Year
- Pennylane Lara – Pattison Elementary
- Jessica Byles – West Memorial Junior High
During the event, guests enjoyed performances from the Cinco Ranch Show Choir.
