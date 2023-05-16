Details of Katy ISD $840 million bond proposal revealed

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District Bond Committee Chairman Alejandro Avendano recommended a bond package with four propositions totaling $840.6 million at Monday's school board meeting. The plan was approved by his committee following several weeks of work determining the school district's needs.

If approved by the Trustees, the November 2023 ballot will include the following:

Proposition A, if approved by voters, will provide $722,992,054 to fund the following:

New schools and the purchase of school sites

Renovations and expansions for aging campuses

Safety and Security upgrades,

Buses

Building component replacements

Proposition B, if approved by voters, will provide $83,567,360 for the following:

Classroom & Campus Technology

Proposition C, if approved by voters, will provide $4,195,456 for the following:

Natatorium Component Replacements

Proposition D, if approved by voters, will provide $29,875,472 for the following.

Campus Athletic Facilities & Rhodes Stadium Repairs

"From the beginning, the goal was to produce a bond package that was based on the needs of our schools and students, and extensive community input," said Alejandro Avendano, Community Bond Advisory Committee Chair. "It was also very important that the proposal have no impact on the tax rate," added Avendano.

Katy ISD Trustees have until August 2023 to call for an election.