Katy ISD preview nights provide inside look at career and technical courses

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD is hosting two open houses for students who are considering taking courses at the Miller Career and Technical Center.

The programs at Miller are listed on the school's website and some are included in the video below.

Due to the large attendance in past years, MCTC will offer two opportunities in which students and parents can visit the facility.

“Interest in CTE continues to grow at Katy ISD. The innovative courses at MCTC are available to juniors and seniors, and they provide students the opportunity to explore and gain exposure to potential post-secondary options or career experiences,” said Kelley Kirila, principal at MCTC.

Over 30 courses will be offered at MCTC during the 2023-2024 school year, covering business and industry, public service and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Enrollment will open Friday, January 20 and close on Friday, March 3, 2023.

What: MCTC Preview Nights Grades 9-11

Where: 1734 Katyland Drive, Katy, Texas 77493

When: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Preview Night for Grades 6-8

Monday, January 30, 202 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

