Katy ISD promotes two principals to new roles

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Principals from Seven Lakes Junior High School and Morton Ranch Elementary are being promoted to the role of Assistant Superintendent. Kristin Harper and Deborah Hubble will assume the positions July 1.

"Throughout the years, both Harper and Hubble have demonstrated their abilities to foster academic excellence, along with school and family partnerships, across their campuses," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. "Their leadership and decades of experience will contribute greatly to overseeing and supporting our Katy ISD elementary schools," added Gregorski.

Harper has 31 years of educational experience, much of which has taken place at Katy ISD. She began at the Alief Independent School District in August 1991 as a first-grade special education and reading recovery teacher. In August 1999, she became a language arts specialist at Mahanay Elementary School.

In 2003, she became assistant principal at Rees Elementary School. It was in July 2007 that Harper joined Katy ISD. Her first job in the District was at Cimarron Elementary School as an assistant principal. Later, she became the principal of Alexander Elementary and Randolph Elementary.

Harper will finish out the school year as principal at Seven Lakes Junior High School, before assuming her new role.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of Houston in Clear Lake.

"Although I will miss being on the campus on a daily basis, I am looking forward to supporting a greater number of Katy ISD elementary schools in implementing the district vision and ensuring that all District students reach their full potential," said Harper. "I am honored to serve Katy ISD in this capacity."

Hubble has 25 years of experience in education. Her career as an educator began in 1988 as a special education resource teacher at Spring Shadows Elementary School in Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD). While at SBISD, she also served as a district English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) Curriculum Coordinator.

In August 2006, Hubble joined Lamar Consolidated Independent School District as an elementary librarian at Hutchison Elementary. A year later, she joined Katy ISD as a literacy coach at Alexander Elementary School. Hubble accepted a promotion to assistant principal at Morton Ranch Elementary in July 2008. She was named campus principal in March 2013 and will finish the school year as principal at her current campus before assuming her new role.

Hubble holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Intellectual Disabilities from Central College in Pella, Iowa. Additionally, she has earned a Master of Education in Public School Administration from the University of St. Thomas as well as a school librarian certification from the University of Houston in Clear Lake.

"To serve an even larger portion of Katy ISD teachers, leaders, and families is an honor and responsibility I do not take lightly," said Hubble. "To my core, I believe that public education is a universal right, and my career has always been about maximizing opportunities for all children. I look forward to contributing to the future of this District as we aspire to "Be the Legacy."

Harper and Hubble will replace Dr. Dawn Carlson-Scruggs and Dr. Vonda Washington, each retiring at the end of the school year.