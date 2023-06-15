Katy ISD names three new principals

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Morton Ranch Elementary, Seven Lakes Junior High, and Mayde Creek High School will all have new principals in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski announced Lori Maurer as the new principal at Morton Ranch Elementary, Dr. Genevieve Lopardo for Seven Lakes Junior High, and Lizzie Herring for Mayde Creek High School.

"All three principals have a wealth of experience and have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to teaching and learning," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD. "They are dedicated to ensuring every student can reach their full academic potential."

Lori Maurer has 11 years of educational experience, all at Katy ISD. She began her career as a math and science teacher at WoodCreek Elementary in 2013.

Maurer's leadership experience consists of serving as assistant principal at Mayde Creek Elementary (2019-2021), Katy ISD Summer Academic Term (KSAT – Summer 2021), and Rhoads Elementary School (August 2021 to present). These roles prepared Maurer for her first principal role last summer in the KSAT. She will assume her new role on June 15 and replace Deborah Hubble, recently named Assistant Superintendent for Elementary School Leadership. Maurer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston-Victoria.

"I am excited to begin building relationships with the Morton Ranch Elementary family. Our relationships will create a campus community and culture that is centered on a safe and positive environment in which students can explore, be creative and become lifelong learners," said Lori Maurer.

Dr. Genevieve Lopardo has 22 years of experience in education. She began her career as a band director in 2001 at Briarhill Middle School in Lewisville Independent School District. Six years later, she joined Pearland ISD as a Sam Jamison Middle School counselor.

As a counselor, she worked closely with the Anti-Defamation League to implement a" No Place for Hate" program and an anti-bullying program for both students and staff. In 2011, she joined the Katy ISD family as a testing facilitator, training over 200+ staff members on TAKS, STAAR, EOC, AP, PSAT, and TELPAS testing.

Looking to expand her professional skills, she took on her first leadership role at Seven Lakes Junior High as assistant principal in 2013. During her eight years at SLJH, she implemented various programs and initiatives at the campus that built upon the culture of the campus. Many of these projects have continued to this day.

Her next leadership role began in 2021, just across from her current campus. At Seven Lakes High School, Dr. Lopardo served as an assistant principal and Senior Administrator for 860+ graduating seniors. She will return to SLJH as a campus principal beginning June 19. Dr. Lopardo holds a Bachelor of Music Education from Texas Christian University, a Master of Education in School Counseling from the University of Houston-Victoria, and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum & Instruction from Texas A&M University.

"Building relationships with students, staff, and the community is critical to the success of a school," said Dr. Genevieve Lopardo. "I have spent ten years with the Seven Lakes community, and I look forward to working with Spartan families to build a solid foundation of trust so that all stakeholders have a voice," added Dr. Lopardo.

Lizzie Herring has journeyed through the world of education for the past 22 years. As a Life Skills teacher, she began in August 2001 at Sartartia Middle School in Fort Bend Independent School District.

Looking to continue her contribution to the education of special needs students, in 2006, she transitioned to Travis High School, where she took on the role of Special Education Department Chair, followed by two promotional roles as assistant principal and associate principal.

During the summer of 2011, she served as the Special Education Extended School Year (ESY) principal at Cornerstone Elementary School, where she coordinated summer programs for elementary special education students.

In November 2019, Herring joined Katy ISD as an assistant principal at Mayde Creek High School. Four years later, her love for the RAM community earned her a spot as associate principal. It was then that she embarked on various initiatives, including implementing the campus' instructional program and creating a master schedule framework as the school transitions to a Title I campus. Herring will be welcoming students back to school for the 2023-2024 school year as the principal of MCHS.

Herring holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education with a concentration on Special Education from Texas A&M University. Additionally, she has obtained a principal certification from Concordia University.

"When I arrived at Mayde Creek High School in November 2019, it didn't take long to realize that it's a special place. I quickly understood why Ram Pride Never Dies," said Lizzie Herring. "I am excited to continue building upon the foundation of Ram Pride in our pursuit of excellence," added Herring.