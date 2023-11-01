Katy ISD names new principal for King Elementary

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - LaTwanda Wilson is the new principal of Robert E. King Elementary. Her start date is Monday, November 27, 2023.

"With a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and an extensive 18-year tenure in public education, Ms. Wilson brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role," a press release said.

She has previously served as a classroom teacher, an adept instructional coordinator, an assistant principal and summer school principal with Katy ISD.

"Ms. Wilson has successfully established effective school practices around instruction, school climate and community involvement while prioritizing the support given to her teachers and staff," the press release said.

Throughout her career, Wilson has achieved numerous recognitions, including the 2013 Teacher of the Year Award, which she won while working at Bear Creek Elementary, and two Assistant Principal of the Year nominations.

In her role as principal, Wilson is eager to collaborate with the entire King family, including the esteemed staff, students, and parent community.

"Her infectious enthusiasm, strong character and leadership will foster a nurturing learning environment," the press release said.

“We are thrilled to introduce LaTwanda Wilson as the incoming principal of Robert E. King Elementary,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools at Katy ISD. “Her extensive experience, strong leadership and unwavering dedication to achieving excellence will unquestionably elevate the educational experience of our students and contribute to the school’s overall success."

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen as the new principal of Robert E. King Elementary. It is a privilege to lead and serve the dedicated staff, talented students and their families in our shared pursuit of educational excellence,” said Wilson. “I am committed to fostering an environment that nurtures growth, innovation, and a strong sense of community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with the King community for many years to come."