Katy ISD names principal for High School 10

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Mayde Creek High School Principal Gina Cobb will be the first principal of Katy ISD's tenth high school, which opens in August of 2024

Cobb begins her new duties at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

"I am confident that Ms. Cobb will lead the school toward a promising future and will create a culture that aligns with Katy ISD's mission and vision for student success," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools.

Cobb has been with Katy ISD since 1999, when she began her career in public education.

From 1999 to 2006, she taught and coached at Katy and Morton Ranch junior high schools and Morton Ranch High School.

In 2006, she began her administrative career in the District. She held several administrative titles from 2006 to 2012 at Morton Ranch High School, including grade-level assistant principal, administrative assistant principal, student support assistant principal, and associate principal. She served as the principal of West Memorial Junior High for eight years before being appointed Mayde Creek High School principal in 2021.

Cobb has held that position for the past two years.

"I am so excited to start this next chapter and to partner with the students, parents, and staff of Katy ISD's newest high school," said Gina Cobb, Principal of High School #10. "Together, we will establish a community of excellence for years to come. We will build something special," added Cobb.

Cobb earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Applied Learning and Development from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education Degree in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M.

Katy ISD Plans School Complex at Katy-Hockley and Longenbaugh. The new complex of schools will include Elementary School 45, Junior High 18 and High School 10.