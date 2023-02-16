Katy ISD Names New Principal for Haskett Junior High

KATY (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski announced Brent Youngblood as the new principal at Haskett Junior High on Thursday. Youngblood joins the Haskett Huskies from Mayde Creek High School, where he most recently held the position of associate principal.

“I am excited to continue building on the great work and traditions that have been established at Haskett Junior High. Creating a culture of collaboration that will benefit our Huskies is one of my first priorities,” Youngblood said. “Together with our staff, parents and the Haskett community, we will prepare and inspire each learner to create a bright future,” added Youngblood.

Youngblood began his educational career in 2010 as a social studies teacher and an assistant basketball coach at Stony Point High School in Round Rock ISD.

In 2012, he moved to Houston after accepting a social studies department chair position and a head basketball/softball coach position at Scarborough High School in Houston ISD.

As his love for teaching history continued to grow, Youngblood transitioned to Benjamin Davis High School in Aldine ISD where he served as an AP world history teacher and assistant basketball coach.

Two years later, he joined Kempner High School in Fort Bend ISD as a social studies teacher and head basketball coach.

In August 2017, Youngblood joined Katy ISD and began serving as assistant principal of Mayde Creek High School.

In 2020, he was promoted to associate principal, where he contributed to staff and leadership development, campus culture, safety and building management, among other responsibilities.

Youngblood holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Texas at Austin as well as a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law in Houston.