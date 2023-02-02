Katy ISD February theater productions get underway

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are three Katy ISD high school theater productions this month and they begin on February 2, 2023.

PAETOW HIGH SCHOOL

The Paetow High School Theater Company presents Once Upon a Mattress.

Once Upon a Mattress is set in a fairy tale kingdom where manipulative Queen Aggravain disapproves of every potential bride for her middle-aged son Prince Dauntless. Unfortunately, the rest of the domain is not allowed to marry until the prince weds, which leaves other characters in a very big bind.

Showtimes and dates are:

February 2 and 3 at 7 p.m.

February 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Paetow Students are also performing Breakfast with Fred and Her Friends on February 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets and more information is available here.

SEVEN LAKES HIGH SCHOOL

The Seven Lakes High School theater company Studio VII is presenting Cinderella.

When Cinderella's cruel stepmother prevents her from attending the Royal Ball, she gets some unexpected help from lovable mice and her Fairy Godmother.

Show times and dates are:

February 2 and 3 at 7 p.m.

February 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.