Katy ISD Hosting Teacher Job Fair at Tompkins High School

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD is hiring teachers and is hosting a teacher job fair on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The event provides a unique opportunity for prospective candidates to connect with administrators from elementary and secondary campuses. Application reviews and on-site interviews will also be conducted.

“Katy ISD is a premier school district, and we hire dedicated and passionate educators who provide unparalleled learning experiences to our vast community of over 95,000 students,” said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer at Katy ISD. “We value the hard work from our teachers and staff, and we find ourselves, yet again, among the esteemed names on Forbes’ List of America’s Best Employers in Texas. This recognition speaks to the culture of our community as we prioritize the recruitment, training and retention of world-class educators."

Participants must show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores and/or Statement of Eligibility. It’s recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website in advance of the job fair and bring enough resumes to share at the fair.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

What: Katy ISD Fall Teacher Job Fair

Where: Tompkins High School | 4400 Falcon Landing Blvd.

When: Thursday, November 16 | 4 – 6 p.m.