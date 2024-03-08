Katy ISD Hosting Certified Teacher Job Fair at the Merrell Center

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—Katy Independent School District is hosting a certified teacher job fair on Saturday, March 23, 2024, for the 2024-2025 academic year.

"In Katy ISD, we pride ourselves on being a premier school district, where our dedicated and passionate educators consistently provide unmatched learning experiences to over 95,000 students," said Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer.

The event allows candidates to speak directly with administrators from elementary and secondary campuses. Attendees will network with principals and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Katy ISD was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers in Texas. This prestigious acknowledgment further solidifies Katy ISD's commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for educators.

Participants must show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores, and/or Statement of Eligibility (SOE). It is recommended that candidates complete an application on the Katy ISD website before the event and come prepared with an ample supply of resumes to distribute at the fair.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.

What: Katy ISD 2024 Certified Teacher Job Fair

What: Katy ISD 2024 Certified Teacher Job Fair

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, TX

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Elementary Job Fair

1:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Secondary Job Fair