Katy ISD Honored with 2023 TAEA District of Distinction Award

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – For the third time, the Katy ISD Fine Arts Department earned the 2023 District of Distinction Award from the Texas Art Education Association.

The award recognizes outstanding teaching and programming in the visual arts, active engagement in showcasing student work and leadership in arts advocacy.

"The recognition places Katy ISD among the state's top 5.5% of visual arts programs," a school district press release said. "Out of 1,200 school districts and learning institutions in Texas eligible to apply for the prestigious award, 68 met the high standards."

Katy ISD will be honored at the TAEA Administration & Supervision Division meeting as part of the TAEA Conference on November 17, 2023.

"Katy ISD continually provides a well-rounded education that incorporates a visual arts curriculum that inspires student creativity and connects learners to their community and beyond," said Susan Chiboroski, Assistant Director of Fine Arts. "The Visual Art Administrators of Texas, which is a division of TAEA, also recognized Katy ISD for its outstanding leadership in promoting the arts in its district as well as within the community."

The District currently has approximately 52,548 students enrolled in art courses served by 147 certified visual arts teachers.