Katy ISD High Schools Ranked Among the Top Nationally

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Eight Katy ISD high schools are among the best in the United States, with Seven Lakes and Tompkins leading the way among the local campuses according to U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings include data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The following schools include:

“Our dedicated teachers and staff are committed to delivering state of the art educational experiences to all of our Katy ISD students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “The collective work and support of our entire school community has allowed us to stand firm in our promise to provide academic excellence,” he added.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including college readiness, state assessment profiency and performance and achieving high graduation rates.

The highest-ranked public schools in the 2023-2024 Best High Schools national rankings are those whose students achieved exceptional scores on state assessments for math, reading and science. The data assessed by U.S. News Report is based on high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 students or greater during the 2020-2021 school year.

