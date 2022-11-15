Katy ISD has the largest student enrollment gain in the Houston area

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District continues to lead the way in enrollment among the15 districts in the greater Houston area,

Since 2016, Katy had and increase of 12,940 students. During the November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts presented its annual demographics update showing that Katy ISD has grown 14.6 percent in the past five years.

Over the next 10 years, PASA projects 27,681 new single-family units will be built in within the boundaries of the school district.

“These occupancies are predominately in the northwest quadrant of the district where master-planned communities are projected for development through 2023," said Kris Pool, a demographer with PASA.

Additionally, over 17,000 multi-family occupancies are projected through 2032.

To address the rapid growth taking place in the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD, demographers recommend additional elementary, junior high, and high schools in that area of the District.

Katy ISD has worked closely with PASA for several years to determine current and future student enrollment projections. Growth estimates have aided Katy ISD when addressing overcapacity and campus enrollment.

Currently, Katy ISD has more than 92,500 students enrolled and is expected to serve 107,357 by 2032.