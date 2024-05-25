Katy ISD graduates join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces, military academies

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District has seventy-eight students in the Class of 2024 who will join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces or military academies.

“We commend these graduates and their commitment to public service on our nation’s behalf,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Whether they’ve chosen to continue their education or go directly into service, they will represent Katy ISD well.”

Cinco Ranch High School

Ariel Dar Arbel, U.S. Coast Guard

Rheilyn Cox-Rodabaugh, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Tomas Forero, Texas Army National Guard

Phillip Kim, U.S. Air Force

Zackary Millen, U.S. Coast Guard

Sydnee Simpson, U.S. Marine Corps

Walter Umanzor II, Texas Army National Guard

Jordan High School

Elijah Chen, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Abhiram Thupakula, U.S. Marine Corps

Jesus Yepez, U.S. Navy

Katy High School

Cole Barker, U.S. Marine Corps

Harrison Bauer, U.S. Marine Corps

Emily Coronado, U.S. Army

Zachary Hensley, U.S. Army

Jacob Manning, U.S. Marine Corps

Rolando Morgan, U.S. Air Force

Nolberto Ortega Perez, U.S. Army

Hareshvar Malarvizhi, Texas Army National Guard

Bernardo Larsen Rodrigues Campos, U.S. Marine Corps

Pedro Larsen Rodrigues Campos, U.S. Navy

Jacob Rodriguez, U.S. Navy

Xactziri Santos, U.S. Navy

Jake Vigil, U.S. Marine Corps

Mayde Creek High School

Victor Alaniz, U.S. Army

Ali Aljumaily, U.S. Marine Corps

Jacob Beezley, U.S. Marine Corps

Jonathan Brownell, U.S. Marine Corps

Madison Chavez, U.S. Air Force

Daniella Contreras-Ruano, U.S. Navy

Michael Fields, U.S. Army

Melany Garcia, U.S. Marine Corps

Terry Gwynn, U.S. Air Force

Samuel Miracle, U.S. Army

Jaila Osbourne, U.S. Navy

Joseph Ramos, U.S. Marine Corps

Roque Solano, Texas Army National Guard

Kenji Vang, U.S. Marine Corps

Froylan Villa, U.S. Marine Corps

Morton Ranch High School

Andres Chicas, U.S. Marine Corps

Angelina Estrad, U.S. Air Force

Joshua Garcia, U.S. Marine Corps

Maria Marinescu, U.S. Marine Corps

Andres Orea, U.S. Army

Nataly Tobar, U.S. Marine Corps

Sara Veliz, U.S. Marine Corps

Paetow High School

Angel Alvarado, Paetow

Santiago Amaya, Texas Army National Guard

Robert Billingsley, U.S. Navy

Yulu Chai, Texas Army National Guard

Jean Osny Yacou Derneville, U.S. Army

Raduni Mendis, U.S. Air Force

Leo Morales, U.S. Army

Marilyn Rodriguez, Texas Army National Guard

Fabio Rodas, U.S. Marine Corps

Alliyah Trainer, Texas Army National Guard

Rhynia White, Texas Army National Guard

Seven Lakes High School

Logan Murray, U.S. Navy

Anuar Zhumagaliyer, U.S. Marine Corps

Taylor High School

Allyson Campbell, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Roy Coronado, U.S. Marine Corps

Aidan De Los Santos, U.S. Navy

Alexandre Kpakote, U.S. Army

Matthew Lemaire, U.S. Marine Corps

Justin Lopez, U.S. Marine Corps

Shandon Davison Mirasol Mattingly, U.S. Navy

Tyler Lee Raines, U.S. Army

Samuel Randle, U.S. Navy

Brian Schaefer, U.S. Marine Corps

Kekeli Tokouete, U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Albert Trujillo, U.S. Navy

Jennifer Wang, U.S. Naval Academy

Tompkins High School

Dorian Dawson, U.S. Air Force

William Duncan, U.S. Air Force Academy

Bianca Gonzales Cercet, U.S. Navy

Henry Chenpin Howard, U.S. Navy

Donovan Kynard, U.S. Navy

Russell Collin Lao, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Keith Taylor, U.S. Navy