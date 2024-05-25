Katy ISD graduates join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces, military academies

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District has seventy-eight students in the Class of 2024 who will join the nation’s armed services, reserve forces or military academies.
“We commend these graduates and their commitment to public service on our nation’s behalf,” said Ronnie Edwards, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support. “Whether they’ve chosen to continue their education or go directly into service, they will represent Katy ISD well.”
Cinco Ranch High School
Ariel Dar Arbel, U.S. Coast Guard
Rheilyn Cox-Rodabaugh, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Tomas Forero, Texas Army National Guard
Phillip Kim, U.S. Air Force
Zackary Millen, U.S. Coast Guard
Sydnee Simpson, U.S. Marine Corps
Walter Umanzor II, Texas Army National Guard
Jordan High School
Elijah Chen, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Abhiram Thupakula, U.S. Marine Corps
Jesus Yepez, U.S. Navy
Katy High School
Cole Barker, U.S. Marine Corps
Harrison Bauer, U.S. Marine Corps
Emily Coronado, U.S. Army
Zachary Hensley, U.S. Army
Jacob Manning, U.S. Marine Corps
Rolando Morgan, U.S. Air Force
Nolberto Ortega Perez, U.S. Army
Hareshvar Malarvizhi, Texas Army National Guard
Bernardo Larsen Rodrigues Campos, U.S. Marine Corps
Pedro Larsen Rodrigues Campos, U.S. Navy
Jacob Rodriguez, U.S. Navy
Xactziri Santos, U.S. Navy
Jake Vigil, U.S. Marine Corps
Mayde Creek High School
Victor Alaniz, U.S. Army
Ali Aljumaily, U.S. Marine Corps
Jacob Beezley, U.S. Marine Corps
Jonathan Brownell, U.S. Marine Corps
Madison Chavez, U.S. Air Force
Daniella Contreras-Ruano, U.S. Navy
Michael Fields, U.S. Army
Melany Garcia, U.S. Marine Corps
Terry Gwynn, U.S. Air Force
Samuel Miracle, U.S. Army
Jaila Osbourne, U.S. Navy
Joseph Ramos, U.S. Marine Corps
Roque Solano, Texas Army National Guard
Kenji Vang, U.S. Marine Corps
Froylan Villa, U.S. Marine Corps
Morton Ranch High School
Andres Chicas, U.S. Marine Corps
Angelina Estrad, U.S. Air Force
Joshua Garcia, U.S. Marine Corps
Maria Marinescu, U.S. Marine Corps
Andres Orea, U.S. Army
Nataly Tobar, U.S. Marine Corps
Sara Veliz, U.S. Marine Corps
Paetow High School
Angel Alvarado, Paetow
Santiago Amaya, Texas Army National Guard
Robert Billingsley, U.S. Navy
Yulu Chai, Texas Army National Guard
Jean Osny Yacou Derneville, U.S. Army
Raduni Mendis, U.S. Air Force
Leo Morales, U.S. Army
Marilyn Rodriguez, Texas Army National Guard
Fabio Rodas, U.S. Marine Corps
Alliyah Trainer, Texas Army National Guard
Rhynia White, Texas Army National Guard
Seven Lakes High School
Logan Murray, U.S. Navy
Anuar Zhumagaliyer, U.S. Marine Corps
Taylor High School
Allyson Campbell, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Roy Coronado, U.S. Marine Corps
Aidan De Los Santos, U.S. Navy
Alexandre Kpakote, U.S. Army
Matthew Lemaire, U.S. Marine Corps
Justin Lopez, U.S. Marine Corps
Shandon Davison Mirasol Mattingly, U.S. Navy
Tyler Lee Raines, U.S. Army
Samuel Randle, U.S. Navy
Brian Schaefer, U.S. Marine Corps
Kekeli Tokouete, U.S. Military Academy at West Point
Albert Trujillo, U.S. Navy
Jennifer Wang, U.S. Naval Academy
Tompkins High School
Dorian Dawson, U.S. Air Force
William Duncan, U.S. Air Force Academy
Bianca Gonzales Cercet, U.S. Navy
Henry Chenpin Howard, U.S. Navy
Donovan Kynard, U.S. Navy
Russell Collin Lao, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Keith Taylor, U.S. Navy