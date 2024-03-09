Katy ISD Fifth Graders Advance to Regional Spelling Bee Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly announces the triumph of two exceptional fifth-grade students, Sahith Iyer of Creech Elementary and Arnav Vijay of Wilson Elementary, as the winners of the 2023-2024 District Spelling Bee competition.

Outshining a field of 62 contestants from across the district, Sahith and Arnav earned the honor of representing Katy ISD at the 2024 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee.

"We are delighted to announce that two fifth-grade students will represent Katy ISD at the upcoming regional spelling bee," said Karen Muller, Director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction at Katy ISD. "Spelling bee competitions serve as an excellent avenue for students to enrich their vocabulary and academic skills, while also nurturing confidence and a love for learning. We extend our heartfelt wishes to Sahith and Arnav who will proudly represent their schools and Katy ISD at the upcoming event."

The regional event will be held on Saturday, March 23 at the Houston Community College Missouri City Campus. The top three spellers of the 2024 Scripps Regional Spelling Bee will receive an all-expense paid trip to the Washington, D.C. area to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Bee Week 2024 will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. On May 26, more than 200 spellers from across the country and around the world will come together in hopes of taking home the national spelling bee trophy.

Katy ISD will be cheering on Sahith and Arnav as they advance to the Regional Spelling Bee. They will undoubtedly represent the district with excellence, and we will be rallying behind them as they continue their quest for the national competition.