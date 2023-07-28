Katy ISD enrollment begins for 2023-2024 school year

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – New student enrollment opened today at Katy ISD.

The school district encourages parents and students to use its online registration system PowerSchool Enrollment.

A new student is a K-12 child who has never attended a school within Katy ISD or is a previous Katy ISD student who withdrew and is re-enrolling.

A current student is a child who was enrolled during the 2022-2023 school year.

More than 94,000 students return to class on Wednesday, August 16, for the 2023-2024 school year.

For New Students:

Before beginning the online registration process for new students, parents must have the following documents ready to upload:

Proof of Residence: A utility bill (light, water, or gas), purchasing paperwork, or lease agreement. If a lease agreement or purchasing paperwork is provided at the time of registration, a utility bill must be provided within 30 days of occupancy.

Official Birth Certificate or Passport of Student

Government-issued Identification Card of Person Registering Student

Proof of Immunization

Report Card or Transcript at Recently Attended School

Registration can be completed by clicking the Online Registration icon on Katy ISD's home page.

× Expand Katy ISD To enroll your student, click this icon on the Katy ISD homepage.

For Current Students:

Between August 1 and 4, parents/guardians of current Katy ISD students will be notified by email when each child's Annual Student Update form is available. Parents with multiple students will receive an email for each child.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Online Registration webpage.