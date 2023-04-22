Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Head to Global Finals Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Nine Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams are advancing to the Global Finals Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri on May 21-23 to compete in creative problem-solving challenges. The following teams will represent Katy ISD at the Global Tournament.
School and team name representing Katy ISD:
- Seven Lakes High Crash Test Dummies
- Exley Elementary Golden Knights,
- Holland Elementary Space Huskies
- Seven Lakes Junior High Ultimate Knights
- Bryant Elementary Puzzlers
- Morton Ranch High Nerd Herd
- Alexander Elementary Smart Stars
- Tays Junior High Tricky Twix
- Seven Lakes High Houston We Have a Problem
At the recent Lone Star Finals State Tournament, The Nerd Herd from Morton Ranch High and DIdymos from Beck Junior High participated in a special Instant Challenge category and brought home top honors. The Ultimate Knights from Seven Lakes Junior High earned a Renaissance Award.
“It’s so impressive to see multiple teams from Katy ISD headed to the global level each year to demonstrate their exceptional teamwork, creativity and skills,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department. “These types of tournaments encourage students to showcase their creativity, critical thinking as well as the importance of collaboration among their teammates."
Destination Imagination is a school-based program devoted to helping students gain practical life skills through interesting, entertaining and mind-boggling challenges. The program is created and guided by parents, educators and community volunteers who support students in developing their imagination and innovation.
1 of 8
Katy ISD
The Seven Lakes Junior High School Ultimate Knights
2 of 8
Katy ISD
The Tays Junior High Tricky Twix
3 of 8
Katy ISD
Bryant Elementary Puzzlers
4 of 8
Katy ISD
The Morton Ranch High Nerd Heard
5 of 8
Katy ISD
The Exley Elementary Golden Knights
6 of 8
Katy ISD
The Holland Elementary Space Huskies
7 of 8
Katy ISD
Seven Lakes Houston We Have a Problem
8 of 8
Katy ISD
The Seven Lakes Crash Test Dummies