Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to State Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – On February 17, 160 Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams showcased their imagination and creativity at the annual Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional Tournament, the largest region in Texas. Elementary, junior high and high school students from Katy, Fort Bend, and Cy-Fair independent school districts, as well as several private schools, participated in this year’s tournament.

Last year, 22 Katy ISD teams advanced to the state level. This year, 33 teams are headed to the Lone Star Finals State Tournament to be held on April 12 - 13 in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, Katy ISD had five senior-level teams compete in an advanced instant challenge called “Extreme.”

“Houston We Have a Problem” from Seven Lakes High School won first place and “Ordinary Extras” from Seven Lakes, Jordan, and Tompkins High Schools took second place. Both teams will advance to state.

"Advancing from the Destination Imagination regional competition to the state-level event speaks volumes about the hard work and collaborative spirit exhibited by these students throughout the school year. Their dedication is truly commendable,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted/Talented & Advanced Academics Department at Katy ISD. “Katy ISD takes immense pride in witnessing students from across the district engage in this transformative tournament, recognizing its profound influence on their future endeavors."

Congratulations to the following Katy ISD 1st-3rd place Destination Imagination teams

Winners: School & Team name

First Place Teams

Beck JH/ McMeans JH, Woodcreek JH, Exley Elementary - Team DInoMite!

Griffin Elementary - The Pinballers

Seven Lakes HS/ Jordan HS/ Tompkins HS - Ordinary Extras

Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights

Beckendorff JH - Team T-R. EX

Cinco Ranch HS - Two-Toed Dinos

Hayes Elementary - Girl Power

Jenks Elementary - Solvers of the Impossible

McMeans JH - 5 to Infinity

Memorial Parkway Elementary - The Candy Nerds

Seven Lakes HS - Houston We Have a Problem

Seven Lakes HS/Jordan HS - The Ultimate Knights

Tays JH - Tricky Twix

Williams Elementary - DIno Nugget Destroyers

Wilson Elementary - The Talented Tribe

Wolman Elementary - Think About It

Second Place Teams

Alexander Elementary - Phoenix 5

Alexander Elementary - Blooming Blossoms

Davidson Elementary - Mission Impossible Dragons

Davidson Elementary - Scientific Dreamers

McMeans JH - SKAMM’D

McMeans JH - Industrialists

Morton Ranch HS - The Nerd Herd

Nottingham Elementary - Chocolate Fudge Cookies

Seven Lakes HS - Hexavenom

Stanley Elementary - Mighty Marshmallows

Stanley Elementary - Stampede Warriors

Tompkins HS - Epic Failiers

Hayes Elementary - Shooting Stars

Third Place Teams

Holland Elementary - Highlighters

Kilpatrick Elementary - DI Dashers

Pattison Elementary - Out of This World

Seven Lakes JH - Act on Impulse

Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks

Bryant Elementary - The Starry Knights

Jenks Elementary - Shape Shifters

The following Katy ISD teams also earned “High Instant Challenge” medals:

Griffin Elementary - The Pinballers High

Cinco Ranch HS - Two-Toed Dinos

Tays JH - Tricky Twix

Tompkins HS - Epic Failiers

Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks

Bryant Elementary - The Starry Knights

Jenks Elementary - Shape Shifters

Kilpatrick Elementary - The Imaginators

Rylander Elementary - Fantastic Four

Shafer Elementary - Fantastic fantasy

Tays JH - The Pinball Titans

The following Katy ISD teams earned a Special Award:

Beck JH/ McMeans JH, Woodcreek JH, Exley Elementary - Team DInoMite! - Renaissance Award

Seven Lakes HS/ Jordan HS/ Tompkins HS - Ordinary Extras - Spirit of Discovery and Imagination Award

Seven Lakes HS - Houston We Have a Problem - Renaissance Award

Holland Elementary - Highlighters - DaVinci Award

Destination Imagination is an extraordinary non-profit organization that provides educational programs for students to learn and experience creativity and teamwork. In preparation for a tournament, students choose a “Challenge,” prepare a solution to the challenge, and present their solution in a highly creative skit. Additionally, all teams participate in an “Instant Challenge,” which is a test of their improvisational skills. Their final score is a combination of the two events. Over 100,000 students in more than 30 countries participate in Destination Imagination annually.

Destination Imagination Photo Gallery