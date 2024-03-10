Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to State Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – On February 17, 160 Katy ISD Destination Imagination teams showcased their imagination and creativity at the annual Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional Tournament, the largest region in Texas. Elementary, junior high and high school students from Katy, Fort Bend, and Cy-Fair independent school districts, as well as several private schools, participated in this year’s tournament.
Last year, 22 Katy ISD teams advanced to the state level. This year, 33 teams are headed to the Lone Star Finals State Tournament to be held on April 12 - 13 in Arlington, Texas. Additionally, Katy ISD had five senior-level teams compete in an advanced instant challenge called “Extreme.”
“Houston We Have a Problem” from Seven Lakes High School won first place and “Ordinary Extras” from Seven Lakes, Jordan, and Tompkins High Schools took second place. Both teams will advance to state.
"Advancing from the Destination Imagination regional competition to the state-level event speaks volumes about the hard work and collaborative spirit exhibited by these students throughout the school year. Their dedication is truly commendable,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted/Talented & Advanced Academics Department at Katy ISD. “Katy ISD takes immense pride in witnessing students from across the district engage in this transformative tournament, recognizing its profound influence on their future endeavors."
Congratulations to the following Katy ISD 1st-3rd place Destination Imagination teams
Winners: School & Team name
First Place Teams
- Beck JH/ McMeans JH, Woodcreek JH, Exley Elementary - Team DInoMite!
- Griffin Elementary - The Pinballers
- Seven Lakes HS/ Jordan HS/ Tompkins HS - Ordinary Extras
- Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights
- Beckendorff JH - Team T-R. EX
- Cinco Ranch HS - Two-Toed Dinos
- Hayes Elementary - Girl Power
- Jenks Elementary - Solvers of the Impossible
- McMeans JH - 5 to Infinity
- Memorial Parkway Elementary - The Candy Nerds
- Seven Lakes HS - Houston We Have a Problem
- Seven Lakes HS/Jordan HS - The Ultimate Knights
- Tays JH - Tricky Twix
- Williams Elementary - DIno Nugget Destroyers
- Wilson Elementary - The Talented Tribe
- Wolman Elementary - Think About It
Second Place Teams
- Alexander Elementary - Phoenix 5
- Alexander Elementary - Blooming Blossoms
- Davidson Elementary - Mission Impossible Dragons
- Davidson Elementary - Scientific Dreamers
- McMeans JH - SKAMM’D
- McMeans JH - Industrialists
- Morton Ranch HS - The Nerd Herd
- Nottingham Elementary - Chocolate Fudge Cookies
- Seven Lakes HS - Hexavenom
- Stanley Elementary - Mighty Marshmallows
- Stanley Elementary - Stampede Warriors
- Tompkins HS - Epic Failiers
- Hayes Elementary - Shooting Stars
Third Place Teams
- Holland Elementary - Highlighters
- Kilpatrick Elementary - DI Dashers
- Pattison Elementary - Out of This World
- Seven Lakes JH - Act on Impulse
- Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks
- Bryant Elementary - The Starry Knights
- Jenks Elementary - Shape Shifters
The following Katy ISD teams also earned “High Instant Challenge” medals:
- Griffin Elementary - The Pinballers High
- Cinco Ranch HS - Two-Toed Dinos
- Tays JH - Tricky Twix
- Tompkins HS - Epic Failiers
- Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks
- Bryant Elementary - The Starry Knights
- Jenks Elementary - Shape Shifters
- Kilpatrick Elementary - The Imaginators
- Rylander Elementary - Fantastic Four
- Shafer Elementary - Fantastic fantasy
- Tays JH - The Pinball Titans
The following Katy ISD teams earned a Special Award:
- Beck JH/ McMeans JH, Woodcreek JH, Exley Elementary - Team DInoMite! - Renaissance Award
- Seven Lakes HS/ Jordan HS/ Tompkins HS - Ordinary Extras - Spirit of Discovery and Imagination Award
- Seven Lakes HS - Houston We Have a Problem - Renaissance Award
- Holland Elementary - Highlighters - DaVinci Award
Destination Imagination is an extraordinary non-profit organization that provides educational programs for students to learn and experience creativity and teamwork. In preparation for a tournament, students choose a “Challenge,” prepare a solution to the challenge, and present their solution in a highly creative skit. Additionally, all teams participate in an “Instant Challenge,” which is a test of their improvisational skills. Their final score is a combination of the two events. Over 100,000 students in more than 30 countries participate in Destination Imagination annually.