Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to State Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD fielded 135 Destination Imagination teams at the annual Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional Tournament held on February 25, 2023.

Destination Imagination (DI) is an international program that allows young people of all ages, kindergarten through university level, to be involved in creative problem-solving in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), fine arts, and service learning.

Elementary, junior high, and high school students from Katy, Fort Bend, Cy-Fair, and Lamar Consolidated independent school districts and several private schools participated in the tournament hosted by Katy’s Mayde Creek High School.

“Winning the Destination Imagination regional competition and now advancing to the state-level event is a testament to the hard work and teamwork these students have exercised throughout this school year,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted/Talented & Advanced Academics Department at Katy ISD. “Katy ISD is proud to have students from across the district participate in this momentous tournament that will impact their future,” added Otten.

The following Katy ISD 1st-3rd place Destination Imagination teams are:

Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Nuggets - 1st place

Griffin Elementary - Z Marble Express -1st place

Kilpatrick Elementary -Tall Tale Tellers - 1st place

Memorial Parkway Elementary - The Candy Nerds -1st place

Shafer Elementary -The Heroic Helpers - 1st place

Seven Lakes Junior High -The Ultimate Knights -1st place

Tays Junior High -Tricky Twix -1st place

Seven Lakes High - Crash Test Dummies -1st place

Seven Lakes High - Houston We Have a Problem - 1st place

Morton Ranch High -The Nerd Herd - 1st place

Kilpatrick Elementary - The Thrillers - 2nd place

Shafer Elementary -The Golf Coasters - 2nd place

Wilson Elementary - The Worldwide Ride - 2nd place

Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights -2nd place

Alexander Elementary - Smart Stars -2nd place

Exley Elementary - The Jokers -2nd place

Exley Elementary - The Golden Knights -2nd place

Campbell Elementary - The Future Imaginators - 2nd place

Holland Elementary - Space Huskies -2nd place

Bryant Elementary - The Puzzlers - 2nd place

McMeans Junior High - 5 to Infinity - 2nd place

McMeans Junior High - Imagine 7 - 2nd place

Beck Junior High - DIdymos = 2nd place

Hayes Elementary - Fish Without Chips - 3rd place

Wolman Elementary - DI of the Tiger -3rd place

Holland Elementary - The 7 Legends -3rd place

Holland Elementary - Highlighters - 3rd place

Wilson Elementary - Five Musketeers - 3rd place

Exley Elementary - The Panthers -3rd place

Stanley Elementary - Sushi Drones -3rd place

Beck Junior High - Team DInoMite! - 3rd place

Beckendorff Junior High- The Spy Turtles from the Sea IA. - 3rd place

Beckendorff Junior High - SMAAC - 3rd place

Tompkins High School - Fantastic 4 - 3rd place

The following Katy ISD teams also earned “High Instant Challenge” medals:

Griffin Elementary - White Blossoms -High IC

Wolman Elementary - Science Peeps - High IC

Kilpatrick Elementary - The Imaginators - High IC

Kilpatrick Elementary - Destination Reachers - High IC

Katy Elementary - Glory SeeKErs - High IC

Exley Elementary - The Panthers - High IC

Exley Elementary - The Golden Knights -High IC

Exley Elementary - The Jokers - High IC

Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights - High IC

Tays Junior High - Tricky Twix - High IC

Morton Ranch High School - The Nerd Herd -High IC

Seven Lakes High School - Houston We Have a Problem - High IC

Thriteen Katy ISD teams advanced to the state level in 2022. Twenty-two teams will attend the Lone Star Finals State Tournament on March 24-25 in Arlington this year. Additionally, Katy ISD had senior-level teams compete in an advanced instant challenge called “Extreme.” The “Crash Test Dummies” team from Seven Lakes High School won second place and will advance to state.

Destination Imagination is an extraordinary non-profit organization that provides educational programs for students to learn and experience creativity and teamwork. In preparation for a tournament, students choose a “Challenge,” prepare a solution to the challenge, and present their solution in a highly-creative skit. Additionally, all teams participate in an “Instant Challenge,” which tests their improvisational skills. Their final score is a combination of the two events. Over 100,000 students in more than 30 countries participate in Destination Imagination annually.