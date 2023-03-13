Katy ISD Destination Imagination Teams Advance to State Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD fielded 135 Destination Imagination teams at the annual Destination Imagination Gulf Coast Regional Tournament held on February 25, 2023.
Destination Imagination (DI) is an international program that allows young people of all ages, kindergarten through university level, to be involved in creative problem-solving in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), fine arts, and service learning.
Elementary, junior high, and high school students from Katy, Fort Bend, Cy-Fair, and Lamar Consolidated independent school districts and several private schools participated in the tournament hosted by Katy’s Mayde Creek High School.
“Winning the Destination Imagination regional competition and now advancing to the state-level event is a testament to the hard work and teamwork these students have exercised throughout this school year,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted/Talented & Advanced Academics Department at Katy ISD. “Katy ISD is proud to have students from across the district participate in this momentous tournament that will impact their future,” added Otten.
The following Katy ISD 1st-3rd place Destination Imagination teams are:
Alexander Elementary - The Shooting Tie Dye Nuggets - 1st place
Griffin Elementary - Z Marble Express -1st place
Kilpatrick Elementary -Tall Tale Tellers - 1st place
Memorial Parkway Elementary - The Candy Nerds -1st place
Shafer Elementary -The Heroic Helpers - 1st place
Seven Lakes Junior High -The Ultimate Knights -1st place
Tays Junior High -Tricky Twix -1st place
Seven Lakes High - Crash Test Dummies -1st place
Seven Lakes High - Houston We Have a Problem - 1st place
Morton Ranch High -The Nerd Herd - 1st place
Kilpatrick Elementary - The Thrillers - 2nd place
Shafer Elementary -The Golf Coasters - 2nd place
Wilson Elementary - The Worldwide Ride - 2nd place
Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights -2nd place
Alexander Elementary - Smart Stars -2nd place
Exley Elementary - The Jokers -2nd place
Exley Elementary - The Golden Knights -2nd place
Campbell Elementary - The Future Imaginators - 2nd place
Holland Elementary - Space Huskies -2nd place
Bryant Elementary - The Puzzlers - 2nd place
McMeans Junior High - 5 to Infinity - 2nd place
McMeans Junior High - Imagine 7 - 2nd place
Beck Junior High - DIdymos = 2nd place
Hayes Elementary - Fish Without Chips - 3rd place
Wolman Elementary - DI of the Tiger -3rd place
Holland Elementary - The 7 Legends -3rd place
Holland Elementary - Highlighters - 3rd place
Wilson Elementary - Five Musketeers - 3rd place
Exley Elementary - The Panthers -3rd place
Stanley Elementary - Sushi Drones -3rd place
Beck Junior High - Team DInoMite! - 3rd place
Beckendorff Junior High- The Spy Turtles from the Sea IA. - 3rd place
Beckendorff Junior High - SMAAC - 3rd place
Tompkins High School - Fantastic 4 - 3rd place
The following Katy ISD teams also earned “High Instant Challenge” medals:
Griffin Elementary - White Blossoms -High IC
Wolman Elementary - Science Peeps - High IC
Kilpatrick Elementary - The Imaginators - High IC
Kilpatrick Elementary - Destination Reachers - High IC
Katy Elementary - Glory SeeKErs - High IC
Exley Elementary - The Panthers - High IC
Exley Elementary - The Golden Knights -High IC
Exley Elementary - The Jokers - High IC
Alexander Elementary - Bright Lights - High IC
Tays Junior High - Tricky Twix - High IC
Morton Ranch High School - The Nerd Herd -High IC
Seven Lakes High School - Houston We Have a Problem - High IC
Thriteen Katy ISD teams advanced to the state level in 2022. Twenty-two teams will attend the Lone Star Finals State Tournament on March 24-25 in Arlington this year. Additionally, Katy ISD had senior-level teams compete in an advanced instant challenge called “Extreme.” The “Crash Test Dummies” team from Seven Lakes High School won second place and will advance to state.
Destination Imagination is an extraordinary non-profit organization that provides educational programs for students to learn and experience creativity and teamwork. In preparation for a tournament, students choose a “Challenge,” prepare a solution to the challenge, and present their solution in a highly-creative skit. Additionally, all teams participate in an “Instant Challenge,” which tests their improvisational skills. Their final score is a combination of the two events. Over 100,000 students in more than 30 countries participate in Destination Imagination annually.