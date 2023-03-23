Katy ISD celebrates its 2023 top educators

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Each year, Katy ISD recognizes its “Of the Year” employees for their contributions to student instruction and support services. These staff members have been identified by their peers, supervisors, and community as individuals who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate leadership and dedication to Katy ISD students, staff and the community.

Top honors include the elementary and secondary Principals of the Year, Teachers of the Year and Rookie Teachers of the Year.

Districtwide Principals of the Year:

Anna Hinojosa – Wolfe Elementary School

Elisabeth Brodt – Adams Junior High School

Districtwide Teachers of the Year:

Shelby Biswas – Stanley Elementary School

Matthew Lobin – Mayde Creek High School

Districtwide Rookie Teachers of the Year:

Simbry Wedemeyer – Hayes Elementary School

Anjelica Werning – Taylor High School

“Our educators are the backbone of Katy ISD because of their talent, work ethic, resilience and passion for students,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “I am honored to work alongside these individuals who continuously set the bar for current and future educators at Katy ISD,” added Gregorski.

All Katy ISD “Of the Year” employees will be recognized at a Districtwide ceremony on April 20. Additionally, the Principals of the Year, along with campus administrators from school districts in the surrounding area, will be recognized at the Region 4 Principal Recognition Ceremony on Wednesday, April 5.