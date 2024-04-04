Katy ISD Celebrates Employee Milestones

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District is honoring and celebrating district employees who have reached remarkable milestones in their careers.

Katy ISD hosted "Eras of Excellence" on Tuesday night. At the event seasoned employees were recognized for the positive impact they've had on the district and the community.

The talented Katy ISD Elite Jazz Ensemble set the atmosphere as honorees, staff, administrators, board members, and guests arrived at the Merrell Center.

× Expand Katy ISD The Katy ISD School Board and the seasoned employees who were honored on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The event recognized teachers, administrators, support staff, operations workers, law enforcement officers, and other essential personnel who have collectively devoted decades to improving the educational experience within Katy ISD.

"I extend my heartfelt thanks for your tireless efforts in our classrooms, support facilities, police department, and throughout our community," Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "Throughout your years of service, each of you has played a vital role in shaping Katy ISD into a beacon of excellence that has made it a recognized destination district and a premier workplace in the state of Texas."

Throughout the ceremony, videos showcased honorees who have achieved significant career milestones, aligning with the overarching theme of employees transitioning into a new "era" in their careers. The videos highlighted the dedicated service of individuals within Katy ISD and captured the essence of working in education.

Katy ISD's 35-and-40 years-of-service employees were selected for special recognition. They are:

Donna Pittenger

B.J. Thibodeaux

Thomas D'Andrea

Raymond Fonseca

Virginia Neville

Donna Sloat

See more event photos courtesy of Katy ISD.