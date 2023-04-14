Katy ISD Bond Committee closer to finishing its work

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy ISD Community Bond Advisory Committee is reviewing the needs of a growing school district, such as new school construction, existing campus upgrades, and infrastructure improvements, in anticipation of another bond election where voters will be asked to approve funding for the districts most pressing needs.

The committee reviewed ballot language for the bond election in its third meeting. It also studied instructional technology, the District's financial capacity, and future tax rate.

Technology in the classroom was one of the focal points during the meeting, as campus principals, teachers, and students delivered presentations on the benefits of one purchasing and supplying one device for each student.

"The one-to-one approach ensures learners have access to district content, resources, software, and online testing resources while in class and at home," a school district press release said.

“My Chromebook is essential for learning,” said Maria Paludo, an eighth-grade student at West Memorial Junior High. “Having that Chromebook makes things easier for me because it has the required calculator and all the programs I need for my homework assignments."

The committee also discussed safety and security improvements, security fencing, systems management, replacement of vestibule slider doors, and security camera upgrades.

The Texas Education Agency's proposed minimum standards for school safety are expected to become law soon.

The group continued to emphasize its goal to avoid a tax increase.

The committee has its last meeting Tuesday, April 18.