Katy ISD board approves 1 percent payment to employees

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD’s Board of Trustees approved a one-time, one-percent “retention lump sum payment” that will be distributed to all district employees this spring.

The payment will equal one percent of the employees’ salary and will not be a raise but a one-time allowance. The board approved the plan at its most recent meeting.

“Our employees are Katy ISD’s most valued asset,” said board president Greg Schulte. “They work tirelessly every day to ensure that Katy ISD delivers unparalleled learning to our students. Katy ISD staff will always be a priority for our board and administration. On behalf of the board, I would like to sincerely thank our thousands of teachers and staff for their dedicated service to our children and families.”

A press release from Katy ISD said, “the payments are intended to incentivize staff to commit to returning to Katy ISD employment this coming fall — a move that is reflective of the district’s ongoing efforts to maintain its comparatively low attrition rate as measured against other school districts across the Houston region. The district also sustains teacher salaries above the region’s median and has delivered annual staff raises for the past four consecutive years.”