Katy ISD Awarded Nearly $400K for Energy Conservation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District was awarded $391,502 this year as part of the CenterPoint Energy SCORE (Schools Conserving Resources and Energy) Program for its energy-saving efforts throughout the district. This figure represents a substantial increase of nearly $140,000 compared to the amount received at the same time last year.

With the opening of each new school, renovations to existing campuses, incorporating new Building Automation Systems, and replacing essential components such as HVAC systems, lighting, chillers, and boilers, these decisions and enhancements have proven cost-effective and energy-efficient.

“We take immense pride in the great strides we have been able to make to reduce energy consumption district-wide,” said Ted Vierling, Chief Operations Officer at Katy ISD. “The energy-saving practices implemented across our schools and facilities are a testament to Katy ISD’s responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds. As part of our ongoing effort, we will continue to pursue Energy Star Certifications for all our schools."

Since its inception in 2006, the SCORE Program has incentivized and encouraged K-12 school districts to reduce peak electricity demand (kW) and energy consumption (kWh) through energy efficiency projects and equipment enhancements.