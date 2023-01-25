Katy School Board Approves 2024-2025 Calendar

KATY (Covering Katy News) – During Monday's monthly board meeting, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2024-2025 instructional calendar.

The 2024-2025 calendar includes the following highlights:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024: First Day of School

Friday, May 16, 2025: Last Day of School for Seniors

Thursday, May 22, 2025: Last Day of School

As a District of Innovation, authorized under House Bill 1842, Katy ISD has the flexibility to obtain exemptions from certain provisions in the Texas Education Code that allow changes to the instructional calendar. Included in the approved 2024-2025 calendar are District holidays such as Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Martin Luther King Day, Good Friday and Memorial Day. Katy ISD will continue providing a full week off for Thanksgiving, two weeks for Christmas and New Year’s, as well as one week off for Spring Break.

At Monday's meeting, Trustees also reviewed and approved minor amendments to the 2023-2024 instructional calendar that affect staff only and include the addition of one new teacher orientation day and changes to flex days for i00 and i01 pay grades.

The development of both calendars follows weeks of community feedback from over 16,000 participants throughout the Katy ISD boundaries.