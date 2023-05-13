Katy ISD Announces New Principal for Tays Junior High

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Tays Junior High School assistant principal Tara Haworth will be the school's principal starting July 1, 2023. Principal Dr. Kris Mitzner is retiring. "Ms. Haworth has a deep understanding of the Tays Junior High community and family," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. "Throughout her tenure as assistant principal, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a passion for ensuring student success," added Gregorski.

Haworth has 13 years of educational experience, all at Katy ISD, beginning at Mayde Creek Junior High as a math teacher. She earned the Rookie Teacher of the Year, and T.E.A.C.H. award.

Haworth joined the Taylor High School Mustang staff three years later as an algebra teacher.

She has held various instructional and leadership roles at Katy ISD, including Algebra I curriculum writer, mathematics department chair, and instructional coach for junior and high schools, among other duties.

Haworth joined Tays Junior High in August 2017 as the assistant principal, and three years later, she became the student support assistant principal.

"I am thrilled to continue building upon our staff and family partnerships and the excellence in teaching and learning that our students benefit from across our classrooms every day," said Haworth. "As the school's principal, my door will always be open, and I welcome continued conversation and collaboration," she added.

Haworth holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Lamar University.